Tripura: Inauguration of Three South Indian Temples Marks a New Era of Spiritual and Cultural Renaissance In Unakoti district

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2024: The three significant temples of South India- the Singeri Balaji Temple, Sri Sardamba Temple, and Adi Shankaracharya Temple were inaugurated by Chief Advisor of the Sri Sarada Peetham Trust of Karnataka Padmashree V R Gourishankar on Monday at Tripura’s Pechardohar area of Bilaspur Gram Panchayat, located within the Fatikroy assembly constituency under Unakoti district, which is about 120 KMs away from Agartala city.

The CEO and Administrator of Sarada Peetham Singheri PA Murali was present, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, who honored the occasion as the Chief Guest. Nagaland Governor L. A. Ganeshan was the guest of honor, accompanied by ARD, Fisheries and SC Welfare minister Sudhangshu Das and Labour and Youth Affairs and Sports minister Tinku Roy. The event also saw the participation of Special Secretary Abhishek Chandra and the former Principal and current Secretary of Sarada Vidya Mandir School Amrit Kumar Bhattacharya.

In his welcome address, Dr. Gourishankar eloquently spoke about the significance of the newly inaugurated temples and their connection to the revered Singeri Sarada Peetham. He took the opportunity to commend the state government for its support. Nagaland’s Governor LA Ganeshan also addressed the gathering, sharing his insights and blessings.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, in his keynote speech, reflected on the current Hindu renaissance and India’s journey towards becoming a global spiritual leader. He highlighted the nation’s progress over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, emphasizing the revival of India’s ancient splendor. Dr Saha detailed the government’s initiatives to reform and promote tourism, particularly through the Prasad scheme under the Ministry of Tourism. He noted the increasing number of pilgrims visiting sacred sites like Kashi Dham and experiencing the divine presence at Mahakal in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister announced the construction of a bridge over the river Manu, facilitating easier access to the temples for people from neighboring districts. He expressed profound gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for his contributions to the country’s spiritual and infrastructural development, including the inauguration of the Swami Narayan Temple in Abu Dhabi and the recent unveiling of Ramlala after five centuries.

During the temple’s inauguration, the Governor of Nagaland, LA Ganesha, remarked that the 19th-century sage Adi Shankaracharya rejuvenated the fundamental principles of Sanatan Dharma and spread the timeless virtues of Vedanta philosophy. He highlighted Adi Shankaracharya’s focus on unity and voiced his aspiration that the temple would instill profound values in the local villagers and the younger generation.

Furthermore, Minister Sudhangshu Das noted that to enhance the experience of the temple’s visitors, the government has facilitated the development of roads and the installation of street lighting.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Abhishek Chandra. However, it was noted that the individuals who generously donated land for the temple construction were conspicuously absent from the stage.

In addition to the temple inaugurations, the Chief Minister had a busy schedule, opening new educational and healthcare facilities across the region. This included the inauguration of the Pancham Nagar High Secondary School building, additional classrooms at Dhanvilas High Secondary School, a quarter building at Kanika Memorial Hospital, and the Belkum Bari High Secondary School building. He also unveiled the Baidyanath Majumdar Smriti High Secondary School’s new computer laboratory, marking a significant investment in the area’s educational infrastructure.