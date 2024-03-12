Assam: Guwahati Police Issues Legal Notice To Political Parties Over Anti-CAA ‘Sarbatmak Hartal’ Protest Scheduled Today

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati police have issued a legal notice to political parties associated with the “United Opposition Forum” for their proposed ‘Sarbatmak Hartal’ scheduled for March 12, 2024, in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The notice, citing potential risks to public and private property, warns of legal action under various provisions, including the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

It also emphasises the intention to recover the total cost of damages from the responsible organizations and individuals.

Moreover, the police authorities express concern over the possibility of the ‘Sarbatmak Hartal’ leading to a breach of peace, disruption of normal life, and damage to public and private assets, as mentioned in the notice.

They reportedly highlight the potential consequences such as road blockades, forced closures of businesses, and disruptions to essential services.

In light of these considerations, the police order the concerned political parties and organizations to withdraw the proposed ‘Sarbatmak Hartal’ and urges cooperation in maintaining peace in the state.

However, failure to comply may result in legal actions against individuals in their personal capacity.

This development sets the stage for a potential legal and civic confrontation as the political parties weigh their response to the stern warning issued by the Guwahati police.