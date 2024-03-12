China Lodges Diplomatic Protest Against PM Modi’s Visit To Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

China has officially protested against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, claiming the region as its own and asserting that such actions would complicate the ongoing boundary dispute.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi reportedly inaugurated the Rs 825 crore Sela tunnel, situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet, which is hailed as the world’s longest bi-lane road tunnel at such heights.

The tunnel aims to provide all-weather connectivity to strategically significant Tawang and enhance troop movement along the frontier region, as reported.

Notably, China, referring to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan and considering it part of South Tibet, has consistently opposed Indian leaders’ visits to the state.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on Monday that China “never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India.”

Wang Wenbin emphasized China’s dissatisfaction and firm opposition to Modi’s visit, claiming that India has no right to develop the Zangnan area in China.

The spokesperson argued that such actions by India only complicate the unresolved China-India boundary question.

However, India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting its integral part of the country.

Responding to China’s objections, New Delhi dismissed Beijing’s move to assign “invented” names to the region, maintaining that it does not alter the reality.

Despite diplomatic protests, India continues to assert its sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing its strategic and developmental significance in the region.