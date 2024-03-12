Congress To Contest From West Lok Sabha Seat and Left Front To Finalize Candidate for East Tripura: PCC President Asish Kumar Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2024: In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Pradesh Congress President, Asish Kumar Saha, announced that the Central Election Committee of the Congress has nominated him to contest from the West Tripura seat. Concurrently, the Left Front has chosen its candidate for the East Tripura seat as part of the INDI Alliance. The official announcement is expected to be made following further discussions in the coming days.

The decision comes after several rounds of talks between the state leadership of the Congress and the Left Front, with the matter also being escalated to the central leadership of both parties. Saha expressed optimism that the Left Front would soon reveal their candidate’s name.

In a press conference, Saha also addressed the concerns within Tipra Matha, pointing out the absence of any reference to ‘Greater Tipraland’ in the recent tripartite agreement with the government. This omission has sparked questions among the grassroots workers of Tipra Matha regarding the fulfillment of their demands.

Pradesh Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty was also present at the briefing, endorsing the statements made by Saha.