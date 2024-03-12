Meghalaya Cabinet Passes Multifaceted Agenda To Propel State’s Economic Development

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya cabinet led by CM Conrad Sangma, in today’s session, passed multifaceted agenda including Meghalaya Industrial Investment Policy, Meghalaya IT/ITeS Promotion Policy, 2024 and Creation of the Meghalaya Technology Parks.

The Meghalaya Industrial Investment Policy took center stage, presenting a visionary framework aimed at invigorating the state’s economic landscape. Aligned with the new industrial policy of the Government of India, it promises to be a catalyst for industrial development, tapping into local potential and establishing Meghalaya as a vibrant business hub.

Parallelly, the Meghalaya IT/ITeS Promotion Policy 2024 was introduced, designed to attract investors and generate employment within the state.

Thirdly, the creation of Meghalaya Technology Parks is poised to play a pivotal role, enabling the Government to professionally plan, develop, establish, promote, operate and manage the Technology Parks in the State.

It will also reportedly promote the State as a preferred investment destination for ICT and electronics units in order to generate employment opportunities. The tender for establishment for Tura IT Park has been issued.

Addressing environmental concerns, the cabinet approved the purchase of land in Rongakgre for a landfill site in East Garo Hills. This strategic move aims to manage waste disposal scientifically, promoting segregation and recycling.

Furthermore, amendments to the Meghalaya Urban Affairs Service (Gazetted) Rules, 2024, and Meghalaya Cooperative Service Rules, 2023 were greenlit, signaling a commitment to effective governance.

The cabinet also included drowning under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which will enable cases of accidental drowning as eligible for release of financial assistance.

Lastly, the cabinet gave the nod to extending rural electrification under the RDSS scheme, ensuring that more villages receive access to electricity.