Nagaland CM To Inaugurate ‘Integrated Business Hub And Innovation Centre’ At Dimapur Tomorrow

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alongside NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery, is set to inaugurate the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Center (IBHIC) at Forest Colony, Dimapur on March 13.

The Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), in a press note, highlighted that the inauguration of IBH&IC marks a pivotal moment in Dimapur’s role as a catalyst for Nagaland’s evolution into a hub of innovation and enterprise.

Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and providing a conducive ecosystem for collaboration, IBH&IC is positioned to be a cornerstone in supporting startups, entrepreneurs, and businesses, enabling them to realize their potential and contribute significantly to Nagaland’s economic prosperity, as reported.

With unwavering support from NITI Aayog and its esteemed partners, IDAN expressed confidence that Dimapur is on the cusp of transforming into a vibrant epicenter of innovation and enterprise.