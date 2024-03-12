North East Zone Announces Squad For Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24

NET Web Desk

In a much-anticipated revelation, the North East Zone Selection Committee has disclosed the squad that will carry the region’s banner in the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2023-24.

Debasmita Dutta from Meghalaya has been entrusted with the captaincy, while Ningthoujam Monica Devi from Manipur will serve as the vice-captain, as per reports.

The diverse squad draws talents from various states, showcasing the depth of cricketing prowess in the North East.

Notably, Sikkim contributes significantly to the team, with four players making the cut.

Leezamit Lepcha, Preetika Chettri, Purni Maya Gurung, and Samayita Roy Pradhan will proudly represent Sikkim on the national stage, bringing their skills to the forefront, as per reports.

Under the guidance of Sikkimese coach Sonam Palden Bhutia and assistant coach Waikhom Ganga Devi, the team is poised for a formidable performance.

Marking a historic moment, women’s red-ball cricket returns to India’s domestic calendar reportedly after a six-year hiatus.

The North East Zone squad, along with their dedicated support staff, is gearing up for a gripping showdown in the first quarterfinal against East Zone on March 28, 2024.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this momentous occasion, anticipating a resurgence of women’s cricket at its finest.