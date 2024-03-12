Sikkim BJP Leader D.T. Lepcha Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP

NET Web Desk

D.T. Lepcha, a prominent leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sikkim, officially assumed office as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha today.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the esteemed Parliament House in New Delhi, was reportedly graced by the presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Lepcha was accompanied by his family members during the oath administration ceremony, as per reports.

Mr. Lepcha, formerly an MLA representing the Gnathang Machong seat in the Pakyong district, was reportedly elected uncontested.

This noteworthy achievement was made possible through the unwavering support of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, as per reports.

This development is poised to have a substantial impact on the political landscape of Sikkim, and Mr. Lepcha’s representation in the Rajya Sabha is anticipated to bring forth new dimensions to regional governance.