Sikkim Chief Minister Unveils ‘Rodhi Ghar’ To Celebrate Gurung Cultural Heritage

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai and Mr. Bishnu Kumar Sharma, Minister for Culture, Printing & Stationary Departments, inaugurated the ‘Rodhi Ghar’ in Gangtok at Sichey, today morning, on 12th March.

The ceremony reportedly witnessed the presence of enthusiastic members from the Gurung Association of Sikkim and Sikkim Tamu Gurung Baudha Sangh.

The ‘Rodhi Ghar,’ meaning ‘house’ or a place of gathering in Gurung language, holds profound cultural significance for the Gurung community, as per information.

It stands as a symbol of communal unity and will reportedly cater to various community purposes, reinforcing bonds among its members.

Post-inauguration, Chief Minister Tamang proceeded to Golitar, Singtam, where a series of diverse programs are slated for the day, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Sikkim, as reported.

The establishment of the ‘Rodhi Ghar’ underscores the government’s commitment to the preservation and promotion of the unique cultural heritage of Sikkim’s diverse communities.

The ‘Rodhi Ghar’ is poised to become a hub for cultural exchange, further enriching the vibrant heritage that Sikkim proudly boasts.