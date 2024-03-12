Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches State-of-the-Art ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ to Transform Education

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2024: The education landscape of the state witnessed a significant transformation with the integration of advanced technology into its systems. Spearheading this initiative, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha inaugurated the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ at the venerable premises of Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School in Agartala city.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha emphasized the state’s commitment to inclusive education and technological advancement. He underscored that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is witnessing a surge in developmental activities across the education sector. The establishment of the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ marks a pivotal step towards revolutionizing the state’s education framework.

Highlighting the significance of the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, the Chief Minister outlined its role in leveraging technology to enhance learning outcomes. He stressed that through meticulous surveying and analysis facilitated by information technology, the center aims to gauge the educational progress of each student, thereby facilitating tailored interventions for academic improvement.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to quality education and infrastructure enhancement in schools. He emphasized that the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, equipped with artificial intelligence systems, will streamline various educational processes such as student attendance tracking, performance evaluation, and teacher training.

Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Department of Education, echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments, emphasizing the center’s potential to fulfill the aspirations of every child. He highlighted the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’s’ role as a command and control hub for the Education Department, facilitating seamless implementation of educational projects at both the central and state levels.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed addresses by key officials including Director of Elementary Education Smita Mol and Director of Secondary Education NC Sharma. In addition to unveiling the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, the Chief Minister ceremoniously distributed tablets among primary school teachers, symbolizing the state’s commitment to equipping educators with modern tools for effective teaching.

With the unveiling of the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ and the distribution of tablets, the state takes a significant stride towards a technologically empowered and inclusive education system, poised to unlock the potential of every learner.