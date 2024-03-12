Tripura: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Modernization of Dharmanagar Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 12, 2024: In a significant development for the North Eastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the modernization of Dharmanagar railway station in North district of Tripura through video conferencing. The event, which began at 8 am on Tuesday at the Dharmanagar railway station premises, was presided over by Dharmanagar MLA and Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen.

Prominent attendees included Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad’s Sabhadipati Bhabatosh Das, Dharmanagar Municipal Corporation Chairman Pradyut De Sarkar, social worker Shyamal Nath, and various Railway Department officials. The Prime Minister announced that work is progressing with an allocation of Rs 10,379 crore for the development of railways in the North Eastern region.

Out of sixty stations that have been modernized, forty-six are under the Lumding Division. The Prime Minister inaugurated the work of four stations in Tripura through video conferencing. These stations include Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Udaipur, and the state capital, Agartala.

The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous improvement in Indian Railways since 2014, contrasting it with the lack of progress from 2004 to 2014. He noted the increase in the number of not only passenger railways but also freight trains, facilitating the movement of goods from one place to another with ease and at low cost.

The old building quarters of Dharmanagar station will be demolished to make way for a completely new Dharmanagar station, which will be at par with the status of a world-class station. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the countrymen for their encouragement and stated that this enthusiasm will play a huge role in the future progress of the country.