Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Nominates Pradyot Kishore’s Sister Kirti Singh Debbarma for East Tripura Seat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party has officially declared Kirti Singh Debbarma as their candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the party’s central office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Maharani Kirti Singh Debbarma as their candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency. Maharani Kirti Singh Debbarma, who is recognized for her political acumen, is also the sister of the esteemed Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1767916756079939995?s=20

The announcement has garnered widespread support, with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressing his firm belief in the BJP-led NDA Government’s reformation under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He conveyed his confidence and best wishes through a Facebook post, emphasizing the people’s immense blessings.

https://x.com/BjpBiplab/status/1767944228062241024?s=20

Echoing the Chief Minister’s sentiments, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s Lok Sabha nominee, Biplab Kumar Deb, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Maharani Kirti Singh Debbarma. He expressed his best wishes for her nomination, highlighting it as a testament to her leadership capabilities and the party’s trust in her potential to represent East Tripura effectively.

The political circles are abuzz with discussions on the impact of this strategic move by the BJP, as the party gears up for the upcoming electoral battle.