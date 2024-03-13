Manipur CM Biren Singh Inaugurates State’s First Water Amusement Park Today

NET Web Desk

In a bid to provide the citizens of Manipur with a wholesome recreational space and bolster eco-tourism initiatives, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh today, on March 13th inaugurated State’s first Water Amusement Park at Thenguchingjin, Awang Potasangbam.

The inauguration ceremony reportedly witnessed a large gathering of local residents, officials, and dignitaries, all eager to witness the unveiling of the state’s first water park.

Chief Minister Biren Singh, in his address, emphasized the government’s commitment to creating avenues for individuals and families to spend quality time engaging in recreational and fun-filled activities.

“In line with the government’s plan to create a space for individuals& families to spend their valuable time with recreational & fun-filled activities, the first water park,has been constructed,” stated Chief Minister Biren Singh.

The park boasts an array of attractions catering to both children and adults alike, as reported.

From thrilling water slides to water activities, the park promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Biren Singh highlighted the park’s role in steering the populace away from negative influences such as drug abuse and other anti-social activities.

By providing a safe and entertaining environment, the government aims to cultivate a sense of community and well-being among its citizens.

Local residents expressed their excitement at the opening of the water park, anticipating it to become a popular destination for families and tourists alike.

As the first of its kind in Manipur, the Water Amusement Park at Thenguchingjin, is expected to become a landmark attraction, drawing visitors from far and wide to experience its blend of entertainment and natural beauty.