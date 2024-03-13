Meghalaya CM Launches “Meghalaya Trails” App And “Echoes Of The Hills” Book To Promote Sustainable Tourism

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, in an effort to boost sustainable adventure and eco-tourism while preserving indigenous culture and biodiversity, unveiled the “Meghalaya Trails” app and the “Echoes of the Hills” book during an evening event yesterday.

The event also reportedly witnessed the presence of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Meghalaya while ensuring responsible tourism practices, as per reports.

Speaking at the launch event, Sangma emphasized the importance of safeguarding the state’s indigenous communities, flora, and fauna.

As part of the endeavor, the Meghalaya Tourism Department, had reportedly organized comprehensive training sessions for 113 volunteers from indigenous communities across various regions of the state.

The training, conducted in Darjeeling, focused on equipping participants with the skills necessary to promote rural and eco-tourism responsibly, as reported.

Acknowledging the dedication and contributions of the trainees, certificates were awarded to them as a token of appreciation for their efforts in advancing rural and eco-tourism in Meghalaya, as informed by CM.

The launch of the “Meghalaya Trails” app and the “Echoes of the Hills” book is expected to be a significant step forward in the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable tourism practices.