Nagaland Gets Its First Histopathology Unit At NHAK, Paves Way For Early Cancer Detection

NET Web Desk

Nagaland achieved a significant healthcare milestone as it unveiled its first Histopathology Unit at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) yesterday.

Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Kumar Bery, reportedly graced the occasion with his presence and officially inaugurated the laboratory by unveiling a commemorative plaque.

The state-of-the-art Histopathology Laboratory, funded by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is poised to play a pivotal role in early cancer detection.

With a generous contribution of over 1.28 crore rupees from Numaligarh Refinery Limited, the laboratory is equipped with cutting-edge histopathology equipment, as per reports.

In addition to financial support, Doctors For You have reportedly committed approximately 40 lakhs towards the procurement of equipment, training of manpower, and provision of additional resources as needed.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman Suman Kumar Bery lauded the collaborative efforts of various agencies, highlighting the significant impact of CSR initiatives on society and the environment.

He stressed the importance of mobilizing CSR resources while maintaining their credibility.

Moreover, Dr. Sendimeren Aonok, Managing Director of NHAK, described the inauguration as a historic moment for the state.

He further emphasized the urgent need for the histopathology unit to address the escalating cancer cases in Nagaland.

Short speeches were also reportedly delivered by Dr. Kajal Saikia, Chief General Manager of HR & Legal at Numaligarh Refinery Limited, and Dr. Rajat Jain, President of Doctors for You, further underscoring the collective commitment towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services in Nagaland.

In sum, the establishment of the Histopathology Unit marks a significant stride towards bolstering cancer diagnosis and treatment capabilities in the region, promising a brighter future for healthcare in Nagaland.