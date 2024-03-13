NEIGHRIMS Shillong Announces Admission To B.Sc. Nursing Course For 2024-25 Via NEET-UG Exam

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGHRIMS), situated in Shillong, has made a significant announcement regarding the admission process for the B.Sc. Nursing course for the academic year 2024-25.

In a recent notice issued by the institution, it has been reportedly stated that prospective candidates aspiring for enrollment into the College of Nursing will now be required to undertake the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency.

This decision marks a departure from the previous practice, as NEIGHRIMS will no longer conduct a separate entrance examination for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing program, as reported.

Instead, the merit for admission will be determined solely based on the scores obtained in the NEET-UG examination, as per notice.

Moreover, the institution has clarified that this standardized procedure aligns with the norms followed by all central government institutes.

NEIGHRIMS encourages aspiring nurses to prepare diligently for the NEET-UG exam to secure their place in the B.Sc. Nursing Course.