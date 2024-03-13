NIT Agartala’s “VIRASAT 2024” Begins: A Cultural Extravaganza Promising Unity and Innovation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2024: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, recognized as one of India’s premier centrally funded technical institutes (CFTIs), hosted its annual cultural festival, VIRASAT 2024 from March 13 to March 28, 2024, the event promises a rich tapestry of artistic performances and technological innovations.

Organized by the Heritage Club in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, VIRASAT 2024 aims to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of the region.

With a lineup curated by the young and dynamic student body, the festival will feature an array of events including classical music recitals, folk dance performances, art exhibitions, culinary showcases, and more. Notable highlights include Rajasthani folk dance, Cinema Classic, Heritage Walk, Classical Music, Carnatic Violin, Painting, and Hatha Yoga.

One of the most anticipated aspects of VIRASAT is the participation of students not only from NIT Agartala but also from various other institutes across the country, including other IITs. This intermingling of cultures and ideas serves as a platform for showcasing innovative concepts and talents.

Speaking about the event, Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Patra, Director of NIT Agartala, expressed his enthusiasm and extended a warm invitation to the residents of Tripura to witness and partake in the festivities. He emphasized the role of VIRASAT in fostering unity and togetherness within the NIT Agartala community.

VIRASAT 2024 promises to be a celebration of heritage, innovation, and unity, encapsulating the spirit of NIT Agartala and its commitment to promoting cultural exchange and creativity.