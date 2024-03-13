Official Websites Launched For Five New Districts Of Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Chief Secretary of Nagaland, J. Alam, unveiled the official websites for five new districts of Nagaland during a ceremony held at the Chief Secretary’s office chamber in Kohima yesterday.

The initiative reportedly marks a significant step towards enhancing digital accessibility and providing comprehensive information about the newly formed districts.

The creation of the districts of Tseminyu, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Shamator has spurred the development of dedicated online platforms by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), in collaboration with the respective District Administrations, as reported.

As per reports, these websites aim to serve as comprehensive repositories of information, offering insights into various aspects of the districts, including their history, administrative setup, geography, demographics, economy, tourism, statistical data, and government schemes.

Featuring user-friendly interfaces, the websites boast sections dedicated to “Citizen Services” and “Public Utilities,” facilitating easy access to information on applying for government services, as per reports.

Notably, the websites are optimized for responsiveness and can be seamlessly accessed across a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop PCs.

The official websites for the newly formed districts are now reportedly live and accessible to the public domain.

Interested individuals can explore and access information about the districts by visiting the following URLs: Noklak.nic.in, Tseminyu.nic.in, Chumoukedima.nic.in, Niuland.nic.in, and Shamator.nic.in.

The launch of these official websites underscores the government’s commitment to promoting transparency, efficiency, and digital governance while empowering citizens with easy access to essential information and services.