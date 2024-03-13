PM Modi Lays Foundation Stones Of 3 Semiconductor Facilities In Assam and Gujarat

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects valued at approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Assam and Gujarat, today.

The momentous occasion, titled ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’, unfolded on March 13, underscoring the government’s commitment to positioning India as a global hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing.

Addressing a diverse audience, including students from over 60,000 educational institutions, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s future, as reported.

He reportedly reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering innovation and self-reliance, particularly in emerging sectors like semiconductors.

During his address, PM Modi commended India’s youth for their technological achievements, citing the use of artificial intelligence to translate his speeches in real-time into multiple Indian languages.

Furthermore, he underscored India’s emergence as a frontrunner in Industry 4.0, showcasing confidence in the nation’s potential for technological leadership.

The cornerstone of these initiatives is the establishment of a Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, representing an investment exceeding Rs 91,000 crore which marks India’s maiden foray into commercial semiconductor fabrication, signaling a significant leap in the country’s technological capabilities, as per reports.

Additionally,in a significant milestone for the state and the whole northeastern region, Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) is slated to construct the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of approximately Rs 27,000 crore.

Meanwhile, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will establish another OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

These endeavors are poised to fortify India’s semiconductor ecosystem, paving the way for sustainable growth and job creation.

Beyond the semiconductor industry, these projects are expected to catalyze growth in related sectors such as electronics and telecommunications, offering extensive employment opportunities for the nation’s youth, as per reports.

This initiative underscore India’s commitment to harnessing technology for inclusive development and global competitiveness.