Student’s Innocent Play Turns Into Tragedy, Sparks Fear Across Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2024: In a shocking incident that has gripped Tripura’s Udaipur city in Gomati district in a state of panic, a student was gravely injured following an explosion. The blast took place when the student, mistaking a bomb for a play ball, picked it up, resulting in serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Debasan Debnath, a Class VII student of Navodaya Hostel, had returned home due to illness. On Wednesday, while playing in his backyard, Debasan encountered a mysterious object that had been lying there for two days. Unaware of its dangerous nature, he attempted to play with it, which led to the devastating explosion.

Upon hearing the blast, Debasan’s mother rushed outside to find her son lying injured. She immediately transported him to GB Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the explosive device and have urged the public to report any suspicious objects to prevent further incidents. The community is rallying around the family, offering support during this difficult time.