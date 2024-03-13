Tripura Police Thwart Cross-Border Wildlife Trafficking, Arrest Two With Turtles

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 13, 2024: In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, Tripura Police apprehended two individuals accused of smuggling endangered turtles and tortoises. The arrests took place at the Mizoram-Jampui Hill inter-state border, a known hotspot for illegal wildlife trade.

Acting on credible intelligence, a strategic operation was launched early Wednesday morning. Police personnel led by Officer-in-Charge Uddyam Debbarma, intercepted a suspicious vehicle at the Naka check post situated on the Jampui-Kanchanpur 44A-National Highway. The search yielded a shocking discovery: two large sea turtles and three tortoises, species protected under wildlife conservation laws, were found concealed within the vehicle.

The individuals taken into custody, identified as Chandaram Reang and Khachuk Reang, are reportedly long-term inhabitants of the Reang refugee camp located in Kanchanpur. The police have charged the duo under the stringent Wild Animal Protection Act, reflecting the seriousness of the crime.

Officer Debbarma confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and emphasized the department’s commitment to safeguarding biodiversity. The recovered reptiles are to be entrusted to the Kanchanpur Forest Department, ensuring their well-being and protection.

This operation underscores the ongoing battle against the illegal wildlife trade and highlights the vigilance of the Kanchanpur Police in preserving the region’s natural heritage.