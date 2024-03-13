Union Ministry Of Home Affairs Confirms CAA Exemption In Most Tribal Areas Across Northeast

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the state of Nagaland will remain unaffected by the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Addressing concerns over the impact on indigenous communities, the Ministry reportedly clarified that Nagaland would be excluded from the purview of the contentious legislation.

The decision comes as a relief to many in Nagaland, as the Ministry emphasized the exemption of areas governed by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Notably, this exemption effectively shields most tribal areas across the Northeastern states from the implications of the CAA 2019.

While the Sixth Schedule encompasses autonomous tribal-dominated regions in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, the ILP regime is enforced in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur, as per reports.

By ensuring Nagaland’s exclusion, the Ministry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of indigenous communities in the North East Region.

Furthermore, the Ministry underscored its dedication to advancing development initiatives in the region through the ‘Act East Policy’.