Alarming Rise in HIV Cases Grips Tripura, CM Dr Manik Saha Expresses Concern; 5,330 Infected till January 2024

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 14, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday voiced his apprehension over the escalating number of HIV cases in the state. The event shed light on the pressing issue, revealing startling statistics and emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

According to the Chief Minister’s presentation during the inauguration of sensitization programme on HIV/AIDS involving principal, headmaster and headmistress of schools at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city, the state has witnessed a concerning surge in HIV infections, with a total of 5,330 reported cases as of January 2024. Of these cases, a significant majority 4,295 are male, while 1,033 are female. Alarmingly, the statistics also indicate that 558 students have been infected, highlighting the urgent need for targeted interventions within educational institutions.

Expressing his concern, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha underscored the vital role of school teachers in addressing the crisis. He emphasized the importance of incorporating awareness about HIV transmission and prevention into the school curriculum, suggesting the organization of weekly workshops in schools. These workshops, he believes, could not only raise awareness about HIV but also tackle issues like drug addiction, which often contribute to the spread of the virus.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dr. Saha stressed the significance of community involvement, advocating for the establishment of clubs to disseminate information and foster support networks for those affected by HIV. He urged teachers to redouble their efforts in combating addiction and safeguarding the well-being of students, emphasizing the pivotal role they play in shaping the future generation’s mindset towards health and wellness.

Highlighting the importance of family support, the Chief Minister urged students to maintain close ties with their families, emphasizing the collective responsibility of society in protecting the next generation from the scourge of HIV. He reiterated his confidence in the ability of educators to instill a sense of consciousness among students and called for collaborative action to address the crisis.

Following the address, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha toured the awareness stalls alongside other dignitaries, reaffirming the government’s commitment to tackling the HIV epidemic and supporting those affected by it.