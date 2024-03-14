Arunachal Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Eklavya Model Residential School In Keyi Panyor District

NET Web Desk

Minister for Education, Taba Tedir, on Wednesday, marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Comp, under the Kora circle of Keyi Panyor district.

The long-awaited project, sanctioned after four years of anticipation, aims to provide quality education and skill development opportunities to tribal children.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Tedir emphasized the importance of the EMRS initiative, highlighting its role in nurturing young tribal talent.

“Each district is mandated to have an EMRS, ensuring access to education for our tribal youth. Furthermore, every block with over fifty percent Scheduled Tribe (ST) population should have such a facility,” remarked Minister Tedir.

Directing the executing agency, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited, Minister Tedir urged them to maintain a 24×7 presence at the site to ensure timely completion of the project.

He stressed the urgency of the endeavor, prioritizing the educational needs of the district’s children.

Echoing Minister Tedir’s sentiments, Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner, Vivek HP, expressed confidence in overcoming any potential challenges related to land acquisition.

He emphasized the imperative of making the school operational within the stipulated timeframe, underscoring its significance for the district’s youth.

Funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India, EMRSs uphold the constitutional mandate of providing free education to ST children from grades six to twelve in a residential setup.

These schools, envisioned to be on par with Navodaya Vidyalayas, will reportedly offer specialized facilities for preserving local art and culture, as well as comprehensive training in sports and skill development.

Currently, there are ten EMRSs operational in Arunachal Pradesh, with the latest addition poised to bolster the educational landscape and empower tribal communities in Keyi Panyor district.