Effigies Of PM Modi, Amit Shah Burned In Demand For Frontier Nagaland Territory

NET Web Desk

Hundreds of individuals, predominantly youth, in Nagaland’s Tuensang town, on Wednesday participated in a rally organized by the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) to voice their discontent over the delay in finalizing the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Effigies representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda were reportedly set ablaze as symbols of protest against the Central government’s inaction.

The rally, marked by placards bearing slogans such as “No FNT, No Election” and “Respect the sentiments of Eastern Nagaland,” echoed the frustrations of the Eastern Nagaland populace, as reported.

ENSF president Chingmak Chang criticized the Central government for its failure to fulfill promises made regarding the formation of FNT, citing the passage of time without substantive action.

Additionally, Chang reiterated the commitment of Eastern Nagaland residents to continue agitating until the Central government honors its pledge.

Despite acknowledging the current hardships faced by the community, Chang emphasized the necessity of perseverance in pursuit of their objectives.

Simultaneously, a ‘total bandh’ persisted in the region on Wednesday, albeit with exceptions made for essential services and public movement using private vehicles.

Government and private educational institutions, emergency services, banking, and telecommunications remained operational amidst the ongoing protest, as per reports.