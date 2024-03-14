Manipur CM Inaugurates State Institute Of Hotel Management At Nongmaiching, Imphal East

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, in a momentous ceremony today, inaugurated the State Institute of Hotel Management at Nongmaiching, Imphal East.

This institute, operating under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, signifies a significant stride towards enhancing hospitality education and bolstering Manipur’s tourism sector, as reported.

Addressing a gathering of esteemed guests, CM Biren Singh underscored the government’s unwavering dedication to fostering excellence in hospitality education.

He emphasized the pivotal role such institutions play in nurturing talent and driving the growth of the hospitality industry, both locally and nationally.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all involved in the establishment of this institute,” stated CM Biren Singh.

CM further added, “I urge the institute to persevere in its mission of cultivating skilled professionals and contributing substantially to the advancement of our hospitality sector.”

The newly inaugurated State Institute of Hotel Management is expected to become a beacon of excellence, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in the dynamic hospitality landscape.