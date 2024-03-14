Meghalaya Government Partners With John Abraham For Football Residency Academy In Shillong, Launches Sports Scholarship Scheme

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in a significant move towards nurturing and promoting sports talent in the state, announced a series of comprehensive initiatives aimed at identifying, nurturing, and empowering young athletes of the state.

The announcement was made during an event held today afternoon, which also saw the presence and support of Bollywood actor and youth icon, John Abraham.

Under the newly rolled out Talent Identification and Elite Pathway Programme, the government reportedly aims to provide a structured platform and ecosystem for aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams.

During the event, Phase 3 of the Talent Identification Program and Phase 2 of the Elite Pathway Program were officially launched.

“Through talent identification programme, we are harnessing the potential of our young children in line with the best recommended practices,” informed CM.

Similarly, the elite pathway programme is a year long initiative through which youth will be trained and empowered in different sports disciplines, as reported.

Furthermore, in a bid to recognize and support sports talent, CM reportedly unveiled the Meghalaya Sports Scholarship Scheme.

This scheme will provide monthly financial assistance to deserving athletes, with scholarship amounts ranging from Rs. 6000 to Rs. 8000, depending on their achievements in different categories and tournaments, as informed by CM.

During the event, scholarship letters were handed over to deserving recipients in the presence of John Abraham.

Moreover, the Government of Meghalaya announced a strategic partnership with John Abraham and Northeast United FC for the establishment of a football residency academy in Shillong, as per reports.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his gratitude to John Abraham for his unwavering support and motivation towards the youth of Meghalaya.

He emphasized the government’s dedication to youth development through sustained interventions in sports and reiterated its commitment to bringing out the best in talented athletes across the state.

With these initiatives, Meghalaya aims to emerge as a hub for sports excellence, providing ample opportunities for its youth to excel in the field of sports while contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the state.