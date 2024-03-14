Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting Blocks 18 OTT Platforms For Obscene Content

NET Web Desk

In a decisive move aimed at curbing the dissemination of obscene and vulgar content, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) has collaborated with various intermediaries to block 18 over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

This action reportedly follows the stern reiteration of responsibility by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, who emphasized the imperative for these platforms to refrain from promoting obscenity and abuse under the guise of creative expression.

According to information, the crackdown, initially announced by Minister Thakur on March 12, has resulted in the disabling of 19 websites, 10 apps (seven on Google Play store and three on the App Store), and 57 associated social media accounts in India.

Executed under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the decision was made following consultations with relevant Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and domain experts in media, entertainment, women’s rights, and child rights, as reported.

Among the blocked platforms are Dreams Films, Voovi, Yessma, Uncut Adda, and others, which were found to host content depicting nudity, sexual acts, and derogatory portrayal of women, as per reports.

Reportedly, this content violated Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, including themes like teacher-student relationships and incestuous family ties, as reported.

It is noteworthy that one of the OTT apps had garnered over 1 crore downloads, while two others had more than 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store.

These platforms extensively utilized social media for promotion, amassing a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

The Ministry of I&B has been actively engaging with OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies, established under the IT Rules, 2021, through various sensitization efforts, including meetings, webinars, and workshops, as reported.

This move by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting signals a firm stance against the proliferation of inappropriate content on digital platforms and underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a responsible and vibrant digital entertainment ecosystem.