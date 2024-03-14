MoS Pratima Bhoumik Allocates Rs 20.75 Lakh for Distribution of Books to Schools and Colleges in West Tripura Lok Sabha Seat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 14, 2024: Union Minister of State, Pratima Bhoumik on Thursday announced the distribution of text and reference books to 70 schools and 5 colleges within the West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency, allocating a sum of Rs 20.75 lakh from the MP fund.

The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday with the distribution of books to 9 schools during a ceremony held at Pragati School in the capital city Agartala. The event saw the presence of various dignitaries including Anwesha Debbarma, Principal of Pragati School, local Corporator Abhishek Datta, and members of the School Management Committee (SMC).

Addressing the gathering, Pratima Bhoumik emphasized the significance of books, stating, “A good book is like a man’s best friend. Despite tremendous modernization and digitalization at this age, the feeling and emotion associated with reading a book will remain the same.”

Bhoumik also highlighted the transformative efforts undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in advancing the education sector, noting significant improvements in infrastructure and schemes aimed at reducing school dropout rates, especially among girl students.

Expressing her satisfaction at utilizing MP funds for the procurement of books, Bhoumik expressed, “It gives me extreme happiness for being able to spend money from the MP fund in buying books for the students.”

Furthermore, Bhoumik announced that apart from the 70 schools, five colleges including Women’s College, Ramthakur College, Udaipur College, Belonia College, and Sonamura College will also benefit from this book distribution initiative.