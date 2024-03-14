Nagaland: Excitement Builds As North East Games 2024 Schedule And Venues Unveiled

NET Web Desk

The stage is set for a grand celebration of sportsmanship and athleticism as the schedule and venues for the much-anticipated North East Games 2024 have been officially announced.

Athletes and sports enthusiasts from across Northeast India are eagerly gearing up for the third edition of the prestigious event, set to take place in Nagaland from March 18th to 23rd.

Featuring a diverse range of sporting disciplines, including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, lawn tennis, pencak silat, sepaktakraw, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, belt wrestling, wrestling, and wushu, the North East Games promises to be a spectacle of talent and skill.

The festivities will kick off with the grand opening ceremony at the Games Village on March 18th at 7 PM, marking the beginning of five days of intense competition and camaraderie.

Venues across Nagaland, including the 1st NAP Ground in Chümoukedima, IG Stadium in Kohima, and various other locations in Sovima, will play host to the thrilling events, as reported.

The 5-day event will culminate on 23rd March with a closing ceremony at Games Village.

From the precision of archery to the speed of athletics, and the grace of lawn tennis to the intensity of boxing, the North East Games 2024 will showcase the best of Northeast India’s sporting prowess.

With athletes vying for glory and spectators cheering on their favorites, the atmosphere is expected to be electric.

As anticipation mounts and excitement builds, all eyes are on Nagaland as it prepares to welcome participants and spectators alike to the 3rd North East Games 2024.