Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Alleges BJP’s Success in ‘Blooming Lotus in Pineapple’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 14, 2024: Tripura’s former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, invoking the phrase “Modi he toh mumkin hein” to suggest that under Modi’s leadership, the BJP has been successful in blooming lotus in the pineapple, the logo of TIPRA Motha.

Speaking to media personnel at Pradesh Congress Bhavan here in Agartala city, Barman emphasized the Congress party’s historical commitment to the development of Tiprasas, lamenting that despite their efforts, they failed to secure power in the Autonomous District Council (ADC). He accused Pradyot Kishore Debbarman of exploiting the emotions of the Tiprasa people during the Lok Sabha elections for personal political gain. He also criticized the emergence of the Tipra Motha party in Madhabbari, which initially opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), pointing out that Debbarman has since ceased his opposition and now supports the CAA, contrary to the Congress party’s stance.

Asserting the intelligence of the populace, Barman declared that the people would respond decisively in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He announced his intention for Tiprasa to join the Congress and urged the public to rally behind the Congress to fortify its position.

Furthermore, Barman recounted the “reign of terror” in Tripura under the governance of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, where he claimed law and order were severely compromised. He contrasted this with the significant improvements in law and order under the current Chief Minister, Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, suggesting a more stable and secure state environment.

The press conference concluded with Barman’s call to action for the people of Tripura to support the Congress in the upcoming elections, framing it as a pivotal moment for the state’s future.