Tripura CPI(M) Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury Slams BJP’s Nominees Lacking Familiarity With ‘Tiprasa’ Culture & Language

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 14, 2024: Tripura CPI(M) Secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its nominated candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chaudhury criticized Kriti Singh, the BJP’s choice for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, for her lack of familiarity with the ‘Tiprasa’ culture and language, including the inability to speak Kokborok, the native language of the state.

In a fiery address at a rally in Agartala, Chaudhury accused the BJP of nominating candidates disconnected from the realities of Tripura, stating that they “do not know the smell of the soil and water of the kingdom.” The rally, organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), focused on issues of employment and addiction among the state’s youth.

The former Chief Minister and West constituency nominee, Biplab Kumar Deb, was also targeted in Chaudhury’s speech. Chaudhury alleged that Deb had created a “fascist situation” by curtailing democratic rights during his tenure as Chief Minister and claimed that Deb had ambitions of holding the position for 25 years. However, Deb’s removal from the Chief Minister’s post by the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi was shrouded in mystery, with Chaudhury demanding an explanation from the All India President JP Nadda ahead of the elections.

Chaudhury went on to label the BJP as “the biggest corrupt party in the country,” citing the Supreme Court’s hearing on election bonds as evidence of the party’s involvement in corruption. He urged party workers to seize the opportunity presented by the Lok Sabha elections to combat the “corrupt and commission crooks” of the BJP.

In a call to action, Chaudhury emphasized the need to defeat the BJP in both seats in the state and to remove the “weeds” of Tipra Motha and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). He also referenced Pradyot Kishore Debbarma’s stance on not entering negotiations or agreements without the establishment of a ‘Greater Tipraland’, a demand that remains unmet.

As the rally concluded, Politburo member Manik Sarkar echoed Chaudhury’s sentiments, urging workers to play a pivotal role in ousting the BJP, whom he referred to as “the enemy of the people,” from power in the upcoming elections. The event was marked by a procession from Paradise Chowmuhani in Agartala city, signaling a united front against the ruling party.