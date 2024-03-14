Union Environment Ministry Grants Retrospective Approval To Arunachal’s Golden Pagoda

NET Web Desk

In a significant move, the Union Environment Ministry has recommended retrospective approval for the diversion of approximately 20 hectares of forest land for the construction of the Golden Pagoda, a renowned Burmese-style Buddhist temple situated in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Constructed in 2010, the Golden Pagoda, locally known as “Kongmu-Kham,” stands majestically atop a hill named Noi-chenam along the Tengapani river. However, its establishment was not without controversy, as temple authorities had reportedly cleared a section of the Manabhum Reserve Forest for its construction, a process that commenced in 2008.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has fervently advocated for the temple’s retention, citing its deep-rooted historical significance intertwined with the cultural fabric of the local Tai-Khampti people.

According to historical accounts, the temple’s location holds memories dating back to the migration of the Khamti people from Burma (now Myanmar) in the 18th century, following the dismemberment of the Shan empire of Pong by Alomphra, the king of Burma.

The Tai-Khamtis, also known as Khamptis, settled around the Tengapani river with the permission of the Ahom king Surempha alias Rajeswar Singha after their migration from Burma circa 1751, as per reports.

The temple’s connection to this migration narrative underscores its importance as an inseparable part of the community’s life and belief system.

Recognizing the historical background presented by the state government and the religious significance associated with the proposed diversion area, the Forest Advisory Committee has reportedly treated the proposal as a special case specific to the site.

However, it has stipulated that no further expansion of the built-up area will be permitted, and any incomplete construction should utilize only eco-friendly materials, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation alongside cultural preservation.