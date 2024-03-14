Union Health Ministry Denies Reports Of Lack Of NEET MDS Exam Centers In Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

The Union Health Ministry has refuted recent media claims alleging the absence of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) examination centers in the Northeastern States.

Terming the reports as false, the Ministry has clarified that examination centers are indeed operational in the region.

According to the Ministry, NEET MDS examination centers are allocated in key Northeastern cities including Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

This announcement aims to dispel any misinformation circulating regarding the availability of exam facilities in the region.

Furthermore, the Ministry disclosed that during the second application window for NEET-MDS 2024, which concluded on March 11th, only 560 candidates registered for the examination.