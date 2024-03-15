Assam Rifles Seizes 620 kgs of Marijuana Valued at Rs 2.8 Crores in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2024: In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, intercepted a large quantity of marijuana in Tripura. The seizure, totaling 620 kilograms, was made in the General Area Hezamara, located in the West Tripura District. Acting on credible intelligence, a joint task force comprising Assam Rifles personnel and Customs officials swiftly moved to confiscate the illicit substance on March 15, 2024.

The estimated street value of the seized marijuana amounts to approximately Rs 2.8 crores. Following the operation, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies in curbing the menace of drug trafficking in the region. Such collaborative efforts are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities by disrupting illegal activities and apprehending those responsible.