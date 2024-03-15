BJP Nagaland Urges Patience And Understanding From ENPO Amid Eastern Nagaland Concerns

NET Web Desk

In response to the grievances and demands raised by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory, the BJP Nagaland State Unit has issued a statement acknowledging the concerns and expressing commitment to finding constructive solutions.

State President of BJP, Benjamin Yepthomi, emphasized the importance of democratic dialogue in addressing the issues at hand.

He also urged all stakeholders to prioritize patience and understanding while navigating through the complexities of the resolution process.

Additionally, Yepthomi expressed optimism in the dedication of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to address the concerns of Eastern Nagaland.

While acknowledging the right to protest in a democratic society, Yepthomi condemned the burning of effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President JP Nadda in Tuensang on March 13.

He deemed such actions as counterproductive, especially at a time when sincere efforts are being made by central leaders to address the concerns of Eastern Nagaland, as per reports.

Furthermore, Yepthomi emphasized the need for meaningful discussions among all stakeholders, urging respect for procedural and technical considerations to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.