Centre Allocates Rs 421.15 Crores For 4-Lane Gauripur Bypass Construction In Assam

NET Web Desk

The Central government, in a significant development aimed at infrastructural enhancement, has approved an allocation of ₹421.15 Crores for the construction of a 4-lane Gauripur Bypass along NH-17 (New)/NH-31(Old) in Assam.

Spanning a total length of 9.61 kilometers, the bypass is set to alleviate congestion and bolster safety measures in the region, as reported.

The project, reportedly stretching from Dumardoha Pt-II to the Baladmara road in Dhubri district, Assam, aims to mitigate risks associated with sharp bends on the current highway while enhancing overall safety standards.

Additionally, this initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing accidents and enhancing the ease of commuting for residents and travelers alike.

Announcing about this allocation, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari emphasized the significance of the bypass in enhancing regional connectivity and safety.

“The implementation of this bypass, equipped with comprehensive road safety measures, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the reduction of accidents in the region,” stated Gadkari.

In response to the allocation, Assam Chief

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed appreciation for the initiative.

“We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for this generous allocation. The proposed four-lane Gauripur Bypass will enhance the Ease of Living of the people of Dhubri district by reducing congestion and enhancing safety,” remarked CM Sarma.

With comprehensive road safety measures integrated into the project, it is poised to significantly benefit the region’s residents and commuters, marking a positive step towards improved connectivity and safety standards.