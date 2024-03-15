Manipur CM Sets Tone For 3rd Northeast Games With A Blessing Ceremony For Its Contingent

NET Web Desk

In a heartfelt address, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh bestowed his blessings upon the contingent set to represent the state at the 3rd Northeast Games in Nagaland.

The blessing ceremony, held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Complex in Imphal, marked a poignant moment as athletes received encouragement and support from the highest echelons of state leadership.

Speaking with fervor and conviction, CM Biren Singh reportedly emphasized the significance of the forthcoming sporting event, urging participants to embody the ethos of sportsmanship in their endeavors.

“Let the camaraderie among competitors strengthen the bonds of friendship across our beautiful Northeast,” says CM.

Attended by members of the Manipur Olympic Association and esteemed guests, the blessing ceremony served as a rallying point for athletes, coaches, and officials alike.

As the countdown to the 3rd Northeast Games begins, Manipur stands united in its support for its contingent, buoyed by the blessings and well-wishes extended by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

With the blessing ceremony infusing the Manipur contingent with renewed zeal and determination, all eyes are now set on the upcoming 3rd Northeast Games, where athletes from across the region will converge to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.