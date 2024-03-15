Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Government Officials Urged To Be Sincere In Duties At Posting Areas

During the District Planning & Development Board meeting convened in Phek yesterday, government officials received a resounding call to prioritize their duties and maintain regular attendance at their posted areas of service.

The imperative of upholding sincerity in public service was underscored by prominent figures including Power and Parliamentary Affairs Minister K.G Kenye and Advisor for New & Renewable Energy & Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe.

During the meeting, Kenye and Nyuthe appealed to officers to sincerely be present at their duties for public service in the district.

Moreover, the meeting served as a platform to introduce John Tsulise Sangtam as the newly appointed district Deputy Commissioner.

Sangtam expressed his commitment to fostering a conducive administrative environment and solicited cooperation from the public to ensure the smooth functioning of district affairs.

The appointment of John Tsulise Sangtam as the district Deputy Commissioner signals a new chapter in the administrative landscape, marked by a collective endeavor towards progress and development.

