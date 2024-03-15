Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Sets Ambitious Goal To Bridge Educational Disparities By 2047

NET Web Desk

In a resolute address at the Central University of Haryana, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has underscored the imperative of diminishing educational inequalities by 2047.

Expressing his unwavering commitment, Governor Ganesan articulated a vision where every child, irrespective of their circumstances, will have equitable access to top-notch education.

Governor Ganesan’s remarks came during a seminar on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, where he highlighted its pivotal role in fostering holistic development and lifelong learning.

Emphasise that education transcends the mere acquisition of knowledge, he underscored the NEP’s focus on cultivating essential skills, values, and attitudes crucial for navigating the complexities of the 21st century.

Furthermore, Governor Ganesan lauded the NEP’s emphasis on vocational education, stressing the significance of equipping students with real-world experience and practical skills.

Through the integration of technology, he outlined the NEP’s ambition to revolutionize the learning experience, making it more accessible, interactive, and tailored to individual student needs.

Drawing attention to the NEP’s strategic alignment with the demands of the job market, Governor Ganesan underscored its role in bridging the gap between education and employability.

By ensuring that imparted skills resonate with industry requisites, the NEP seeks to bolster prospects for gainful employment among graduates, as informed by Governor.