Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Northeast’s Growth Potential

NET Web Desk

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the significant growth prospects of the North-Eastern region during her address at IIT Guwahati.

She lauded the region’s vibrant youth, attributing their enthusiasm and energy as pivotal drivers for economic development.

Addressing a gathering at IIT Guwahati’s Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the untapped potential of the North-East.

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing the development of the region, marking the past decade as a period of unprecedented attention and progress, as reported.

Further highlighting the government’s commitment to the North-East, Sitharaman revealed that the Union Council of Ministers had undertaken a remarkable 850 visits to the region, signaling a concerted effort towards inclusive growth.

She also reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s vision of the North-East as India’s engine of growth aspiration, affirming the central government’s dedication to ensuring that every initiative benefits the region.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s endorsement of the region’s potential serves as a rallying call for sustained efforts towards its holistic growth and prosperity.