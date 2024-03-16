Assam: Centre Approves Rs 645 Crore For 10 New Waterways Projects On Brahmaputra River

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced a major investment exceeding Rs 645 crores to develop 10 waterways projects in Assam under the flagship Sagarmala programme.

These projects, reportedly fully funded by the central government, are set to transform terminals and riverine infrastructure along the river Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2).

As informed, the government plans to construct slipways at strategic locations like Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli district, while establishing passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur district and Bahari in Barpeta district to improve connectivity in Assam. Additional terminals in Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Dhubri, Disangmukh, and Matmora will cater to diverse district needs, enhancing transportation efficiency and stimulating industrial development and trade in the region.

Minister Sonowal emphasized the importance of harnessing the potential of waterways, stating, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are exploring newer avenues to develop an alternative, economic, environmentally sound, and effective mode of transportation.”

He highlighted the significance of the Brahmaputra River as a lifeline for the people of the northeast and affirmed the government’s commitment to its development.

He added, “These 10 new projects, which will be developed under the prestigious Sagarmala programme of the Government of India, are designed to boost connectivity, smoothen & upgrade public transportation and nourish economic growth. These Sagarmala projects will be developed building on ferry infrastructure, fleet modernization, and as well boosting last-mile connectivity.”

Notably, with a focus on the Northeastern states, including Assam, projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated under the Sagarmala program. In Assam alone, projects exceeding Rs 760 crore are currently underway, as reported.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways is also reportedly spearheading the development of river tourism and water sports along the Brahmaputra, with plans for constructing seven tourist jetties at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Koliabhom ora Bridge at Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati.

Sonowal reiterated the government’s efforts to bolster maritime infrastructure and promote trade and commerce via the river Brahmaputra. He emphasized the transformative impact of these projects in unlocking economic opportunities for the region’s residents, as reported.

The government’s comprehensive approach towards maritime development includes the expansion of port infrastructure and the development of mega ports, coupled with efforts to increase the share of Inland Water Transport to 5% by 2030 under the Maritime India Vision, as reported.

Moreover, the development of an Eastern Grid, encompassing rivers like Brahmaputra and Barak, aims to boost regional integration and trade with South Asia and Eastern South Asia, unlocking a multilateral trade potential of $49 billion dollars.

With substantial investments and strategic initiatives, the government has reportedly expanded waterway connectivity in the Northeast, leading to a 170% increase in cargo handled via the Indo Bangladesh Protocol route.

Notably, the region’s first Ship Repair facility is also underway, further enhancing maritime infrastructure.

Recent inaugurations, includes the Passenger-cum-Cargo terminal at Bogibeel and the Inland Waterways terminal at Sonamura.

These initiatives are poised to usher in a new era of prosperity and development for Assam and the Northeastern region as a whole.