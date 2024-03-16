Major Drug Bust in Assam-Tripura Border: Churaibari Police Seize Narcotic Cough Syrup Worth Rs 6.5 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 16, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Churaibari, located on the Tripura-South Assam border, have seized a massive haul of narcotic cough syrup estimated to be worth approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The operation, led by Pranab Milli, the officer in charge of the Churaibari police watchpost, resulted in the capture of a 14-wheeler lorry bearing the registration number PB13BD-5534, which was found to be transporting the illicit cargo concealed behind sacks of chicken feed.

The lorry, which had originated from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and was en route to Tripura, was intercepted and thoroughly searched by the vigilant police personnel stationed at the Churaibari watch post. The meticulous search yielded a staggering 64,320 vials of the banned Eskuf Cough Syrup, packed across 402 cartons. The contraband, cleverly hidden, was discovered during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The swift police action led to the arrest of two individuals associated with this smuggling attempt. The driver, Ravi Sharma, hails from Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh, while his accomplice, Sushil Shukla Vaidya, is a resident of Patharkandi in the Karimganj district of Assam. Both have been taken into custody on charges related to the illegal transportation and distribution of controlled substances.

Officer Pranab Milli has confirmed that the value of the confiscated narcotics on the black market would be around six and a half crore rupees. Following the arrests, a case has been duly registered against the accused under the pertinent sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, based on their statements and the evidence gathered at the scene.

This operation marks a significant victory for the local law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against the scourge of drug trafficking that affects communities across the region. The seizure not only represents a substantial financial blow to the drug syndicates but also underscores the commitment of the police force to uphold the law and safeguard the well-being of society.