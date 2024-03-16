Major General Manish Kumar Takes Charge As IG Of Assam Rifles (North)

NET Web Desk

Major General Manish Kumar assumed the charge as the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) on March 15, succeeding Major General Vikas Lakhera, who was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Having been commissioned into the Jammu & Kashmir Rifles in December 1992, Major General Kumar brings with him a wealth of experience, as reported.

He has reportedly commanded an Infantry battalion in Rajasthan and Assam, as well as an Assam Rifles Sector in Nagaland.

With a postgraduate degree from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Kumar has extensive operational experience, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast region, as per reports.

Extending his greetings to the people of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, Major General Kumar expressed his commitment to their ongoing progress and well-being.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration with all other Central and State stakeholders to ensure synergy in efforts towards regional development.