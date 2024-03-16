Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Games Fest And Games Village For 3rd North East Games 2024

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, spearheaded the inauguration of the Games Fest and Games Village for the highly anticipated 3rd North East Games 2024, yesterday.

CM Rio, flanked by his Council of Ministers and Advisors, embarked on a comprehensive tour of the Games Headquarters, ensuring meticulous preparations and upholding standards for the forthcoming 3rd North East Games 2024.

The inauguration of the Games Fest and the Games Village reportedly marks a significant milestone in Nagaland’s journey towards hosting a world-class sporting extravaganza.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, including athletes, officials, volunteers, and organizers, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio lauded their unwavering dedication and support in ensuring the success of the 3rd North East Games.

Notably, the event stands as a testament to Nagaland’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the realm of sports.

The Games Village, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and characterized by meticulous attention to detail, epitomizes Nagaland’s dedication to providing athletes and visitors with a top-notch experience, as reported.

With its world-class amenities, the Games Village sets a new standard for hosting major sporting events in the region.

The stage is set for the 3rd North East Games 2024 to be a resounding success, showcasing the region’s sporting prowess and hospitality on a grand scale.