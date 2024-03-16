Political Parties Welcome Announcement Of Schedule Of Lok Sabha Poll As Well As State Assemblies

NET Web Desk

Political Parties have welcomed the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha poll as well as State Assemblies. Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP- NDA, are fully prepared for elections.

In a series of social media posts, Mr Modi said, the party will go to the people on the basis of its track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors. He said, ten years ago, before he assumed office, the people of the country were feeling betrayed and no sector was left untouched from scams and policy paralysis.

Prime Minister said, powered by 140 crore Indians, the nation is creating new records of development and the country has become the fifth largest economy. Mr Modi said, crores of people have been freed from poverty and the schemes have reached all parts of the country. Prime Minister said, in our third term, the war against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace.

BJP President J P Nadda said the Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. He urged the people of the entire nation to come out in record numbers to vote and strengthen the foundation of the world’s largest democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Khadge said that the Lok Sabha elections will open the door of Justice for India. He said this will be perhaps the last chance to save Democracy.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai has welcomed the announcement of general election dates. He said, the party is fully prepared and will fight the election with full strength with the I.N.D.I.A Alliance.