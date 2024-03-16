Political Rift Deepens Between BJP and TIPRA Motha as Founder’s Sister Kriti Singh Debbarma Nominated

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 16, 2024: Tensions escalate within Tripura’s political landscape as dissent brews between erstwhile rivals turned allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and TIPRA Motha. The rift emerged following the nomination of Kriti Singha Debbarma, sister of TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, on a BJP ticket. This move ousted Rebati Tripura, a vocal critic of the TIPRA Motha Party, from the East Tripura parliamentary seat.

The swift political developments, triggered by an accord between TIPRA Motha and the Indian Government, have rattled supporters from both camps. Pradyot’s decision to align with the government post-accord has unsettled many leaders who initially backed the “Greater Tipraland” cause, advocating for a separate state.

Criticism intensified when Pradyot nominated his sister for the ST-reserved East Tripura seat, raising concerns about his political principles. Public dissent erupted, with images of Debbarman being burned, and party MLAs avoiding communication with grassroots workers.

In a significant revelation, MLA Chittaranjan Debbarma voiced opposition to the accord in an interview, alleging a breach of prior agreements. He cited a clause from the agreement emphasizing the non-compromise on the demand for Tipraland statehood, which seems unaddressed in the recent deal with the Centre.

Despite the internal discord, Pradyot maintained that the accord was a strategic move and reaffirmed his commitment to the Tipraland cause. He defended his sister’s nomination, emphasizing the need for representation in Delhi and downplaying the significance of party symbols.

However, the grassroots leadership remains divided, with opposition parties alleging TIPRA Motha’s proximity to BJP and launching a merger campaign.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders expressed dismay over the import of a parachuted candidate for East Tripura, with social media abuzz with criticism. Some BJP members questioned the nominee’s familiarity with the state.

One notable individual among the critics was Himanghsu Das, the brother of Tripura’s Fisheries Minister Sudhangsu Das, who remarked, “Neither does she know the people of Tripura, nor do they know her.” Such sentiments have proliferated across social media platforms. Additionally, the party has yet to initiate its campaign in the East Tripura constituency, unlike in West Tripura. Biplab Kumar Deb, the candidate for West Tripura, has been actively traversing constituencies, aiming to revitalize the party’s readiness for the upcoming polls.

A leader from Janjati Morcha expressed concern, stating, ‘Our entire campaign strategy centered on highlighting the faults of the BJP, depicting it as an anti-tribal political entity. Collaborating with them now might appear uncomfortable and embarrassing for many of us.’

The delay in launching the campaign in East Tripura and BJP’s internal dissent raise questions about the alliance’s cohesion. Observers note the challenge of reconciling TIPRA Motha’s historical criticism of BJP with their newfound alliance.

As the political climate heats up, all eyes are on the unfolding dynamics between BJP and TIPRA Motha, reshaping Tripura’s political landscape ahead of elections.