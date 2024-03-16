Team Arunachal’s Official Kit For North East Games 2024 Unveiled

NET Web Desk

In anticipation of the upcoming North East Games 2024, Sports Director Tadar Appa proudly unveiled Team Arunachal’s official kit during a ceremony held on Friday.

The event, graced by key figures including Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago and treasurer Bulang Marik, marks the state’s preparation for the prestigious sporting event.

Reportedly, the Nagaland Olympic Association, in collaboration with the Nagaland government, is set to host the third edition of the North East Games from March 18th to 23rd.

Organized under the auspices of the North East Sports Association (NESA), the event aims to rejuvenate the sports culture in the region and bolster India’s stature as a sporting powerhouse, as informed by Tago.

A formidable contingent of 240 athletes, accompanied by 35 technical officials, will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the competition, as per reports.

Comprising 140 male and 65 female athletes, the team is geared up to compete across 15 disciplines from archery to wushu with the exception of sepak takraw.

Having secured an impressive tally of 18 gold, 20 silver, and 38 bronze medals in the inaugural edition held in Imphal, Manipur, in 2018, Arunachal Pradesh eyes further success in the upcoming games, as reported.

Despite finishing third behind Manipur and Assam, the state’s athletes demonstrated exceptional talent and determination.

In the subsequent edition held in Meghalaya in 2022, Arunachal Pradesh fielded 275 athletes and clinched a commendable haul of 39 gold, 36 silver, and 37 bronze medals, showcasing a steady rise in performance.

Preparations for the North East Games have been meticulous, with the wrestling team benefiting from an intensive 11-day coaching camp hosted by the Rashtriya Raksha University in Pasighat (E/Siang).

Under the guidance of coaches Dari Lokam and Geyum Dabi, athletes reportedly underwent rigorous training at the university’s advanced facilities and human performance lab.

With their training complete, the Arunachal Pradesh contingent is set to depart for Nagaland on March 17th, ready to showcase their skill and sportsmanship.

With meticulous preparation and unwavering determination, Team Arunachal is poised to make its mark in the annals of Northeastern sports history.