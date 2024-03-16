Tripura BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury Injured in Head-On Collision En Route to Agartala

NET Web Desk

Agartala, March 16, 2024: In a concerning development, Tripura BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, representing the Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency in Khowai district, suffered severe injuries following a head-on collision involving his vehicle and another in Khowai on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which also left five others with serious injuries, took place as Chowdhury was en route to Agartala.

Reports indicate that he was on his way to participate in a party event related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

Emergency services swiftly transported him to the GBP hospital in Agartala city, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.