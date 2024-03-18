Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Legislative Assembly Organises National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Workshop In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in collaboration with the Assam Legislative Assembly organised National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in Guwahati today for a paperless legislative process and enhanced connectivity with all the Government departments of Assam.

The NeVA implementation, as informed will revolutionise the operational dynamics of the Assam Legislative Assembly by facilitating the electronic laying of all paperless on the House, fostering seamless e-connectivity with government departments and advancing the Go Green initiative of the Union Government.

Notably, this endeavour is expected to yield significant environmental benefits as it will save thousands tonnes of paper.

Furthermore, the initiative will promote the development of Video Conferencing Infrastructure and Digital Libraries for storage of past records in digital formats which can be accessed through a dedicated mobile application, as per reports.

Positively, the integration of NeVA is expected to streamline administrative processes, foster greater collaboration among stakeholders and empower legislators with efficient tools for governance.

The two-day long workshop will reportedly conclude tomorrow.

